NFL Rumors: Raiders trade up for QB, Ben Johnson-Commanders feud, Mike Evans market
NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders may move up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a new signal caller
Antonio Pierce is officially in charge of the Las Vegas Raiders, meaning he will have a large say from now as to who stays and who goes from the team. This is a dramatic shift from being an interim head coach, and now Pierce has full control, and rightfully so. It's well-earned.
One of the many questions currently surrounding the franchise is the quarterback position and what the Raiders decide to do with it moving forward. It is evidently clear that Jimmy Garoppolo has taken the team as far as he could, but an argument could be made that it was one of many errors in the Josh McDaniels era.
As such, the time for change has come. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the belief is that the Raiders will move up for a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, but for whom and if they choose to do so remains a mystery. However, Pierce is reported to have an affinity for former Arizona State-turned-LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Pierce is a big fan of Daniels from when they were both with the Sun Devils in the desert, and word, according to Fowler, is that Pierce evaluated offensive coordinators with the loose possibility of Daniels in mind, Kliff Kingsbury notwithstanding.
What happens between now and then remains to be seen, but for the Raiders to have a good shot at Daniels, they may need to prepare the idea of trading a haul of assets to land the Heisman Trophy winner if they truly believe he can be the guy to help them contend within a crowded AFC West.