NFL Rumors: Raiders trade up for QB, Ben Johnson-Commanders feud, Mike Evans market
NFL Rumors: Mike Evans could skip town, command over $25 million per year in his next big deal
This past season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,255 receiving yards and first with 13 receiving touchdowns on 79 receptions. Not only that, he has a Super Bowl ring on his resume and several 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the last 10 to be exact.
Naturally, he is going to command a large market in terms of salary demands, but at the same time, there are only so few teams that have the cap space to oblige to such demands. A report from the Houston Chronicle suggests between $25 million and $30 million per year.
So who are some teams that can be considered for this? Right off the top, you think of the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders, and yes, the Kansas City Chiefs. The first two make sense from a financial standpoint as they have money to spend, the last? Maybe Evans wants another ring?
Going to New England and being a security blanket for the next franchise QB for the Patriots would be a massive boon. As for the Commanders, they also will likely select a new franchise QB, meaning Evans would be a scary threat alongside Terry McLaurin for whatever new coach Dan Quinn plans to run as part of the offense.
As it pertains to the Chiefs, that would basically be a ring-chasing type of move, but in a good way. Evans already won his ring with the Bucs over KC a couple of years ago, and he had someone named Tom Brady throwing him the ball. Why not have the opportunity to play alongside two legendary quarterbacks in your career, a feat only a few have ever experienced.
It's all up to Evans, he gave everything he had to the Buccaneers organization and deserves to be commended. Now, he has a choice to make about whether or not to come back or decide to play his football elsewhere. One thing is for sure, he might not get the same pleasant weather in other places he enjoyed in Tampa Bay.