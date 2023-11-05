NFL Rumors: AFC contender missed out on ‘close’ Chase Young trade
The Baltimore Ravens narrowly missed out on Chase Young in the pre-deadline bidding war.
The San Francisco 49ers won the NFL trade deadline with a splashy trade for Washington Commanders DL Chase Young.
At 24 years old, Young is in the final year of his contract. A former No. 2 overall pick, Young made the Pro Bowl and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. He has since struggled to stay healthy, but Young has appeared in all seven games for the Commanders this season and he's on track for a long, successful career.
Young has amassed 15 tackles (six for a loss) and nine QB hits for Washington this season. He will line up opposite Nick Bosa on the Niners' defensive line, which is sure to strike fear into every opposing QB. The Niners, who already added Randy Gregory earlier in the season, continue to stockpile weapons on the best defense in football.
It has reached the point where fans are wondering how exactly the Niners' front office continues to pull it off. Young had other suitors, but according to a new report, San Francisco's biggest contender in the Young sweepstakes simply couldn't get a deal over the finish line.
NFL Rumors: Ravens narrowly missed out on Chase Young trade at deadline
The Baltimore Ravens were "in" on Young before the deadline, but couldn't get a deal "over the line," per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Baltimore currently owns sole possession of first place in the AFC North at 6-2. Lamar Jackson has put together a couple MVP performances lately, and the Ravens' defense ranks near the top of the NFL. Baltimore's D has been stingy against the pass (No. 6 in the NFL), but there is room for improvement against the run (No. 14 overall).
Young could have pushed Baltimore's defense to the next level. San Francisco didn't exactly break the bank — all it took was a third-round pick — so one has to imagine the Ravens were scared off by the injury history. That is fair, but risk-averse front offices seldom win Super Bowls. Young, if healthy, will comfortably outperform the standard day-two draft pick. The Niners are taking a leap of faith, but the potential reward is massive.
The Ravens will continue to face stiff competition in the divisional standings. The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and Cleveland Browns (4-3) are both within striking distance. John Harbaugh's squad cannot get comfortable.
Baltimore ultimately stood pat at the deadline. Given the wealth of competition atop the AFC, it's hard to justify such an approach. The Ravens are a deep and balanced team, but there's no way to say with absolute confidence that the current roster would be favored in a postseason matchup with any of the AFC heavyweights. Kansas City, Miami, and Cincinnati all have more firepower at first blush.
Of course, it's difficult to ignore the explosive playmaking prowess of Jackson under center, not to mention Harbaugh's lengthy track record of success at the helm. The Ravens should have confidence in the current group. It would be easier to maintain that confidence in the long run, however, if Chase Young were donning purple and black this Sunday.