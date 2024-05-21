Ravens bring in former All-Pro safety hoping to revive his career
By John Buhler
It has been quite the fall from grace for former New York Jets first-round pick Jamal Adams. The former LSU star was an All-Pro with Gang Green before forcing his way out of town in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Although he did spend the last four seasons playing for Pete Carroll in the Pacific Northwest, Adams has not been able to stay on the field, playing in only 10 of their last 34 games...
Despite having not played in 16 games in a season since his second year with the Jets, Adams has been brought in for a visit by the AFC-contending Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens need to do something to try and get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference. Although they had the No. 1 seed in the AFC a season ago, Patrick Mahomes once again proved he is the best player on Earth.
Admittedly, it wasn't that long ago that every team would be lining up to sign Adams in his free agency. However, a plethora of injuries and bad reputation when it comes to being a good teammate and dealing with the media have all contributed to him being unsigned this late into NFL free agency. He is still on the good side of 30, but we have probably seen the best football out of Adams already.
Then again, the Ravens are a well-run organization that are never too good to look for hidden gems.
Could signing Adams help the Ravens get over the top and back to the Super Bowl this season?
Even if I don't particularly care for the guy personally, I firmly believe the talent is still there. People know what he is capable of on the football field as a hard-hitting safety. He may not ever come up with a ton of interceptions, but he was a top-10 pick by the Jets for a reason coming out of LSU. Unfortunately, the juice has not been worth the squeeze over the last three seasons with Adams.
If there is a place where I think Adams could flourish, Baltimore would have to be on the shortlist, strictly because of the football culture the Ravens have been building for nearly 30 years. Then again, their former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is now in charge of the Seahawks. They have not been quick to re-sign Adams. There could be a lot of contributing factors to that, but it is something.
Overall, we are looking at yet another former first-round pick who is without a job and hopes to reinvent himself. This feels like Adams' last best chance to be the player we all thought he could be coming out of LSU. At times, he was most certainly that. For now, injuries and a bad attitude have done irreparable damage to Adams' career and reputation. We can only hope he gets is right soon.
For pennies on the dollar, yes, I would entertain signing Adams if I was the one running the Ravens.