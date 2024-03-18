NFL rumors: Reporter claims Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed trade was this close to happening
L'Jarius Sneed was about as close to being traded away from the Kansas City Chiefs as humanly possible. What all went into him staying put with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions?
By John Buhler
Close only counts in horseshoes, hand grenades, and apparently, L'Jarius Sneed trades.
When the Kansas City Chiefs elected to use the franchise tag on the talented defensive back, it certainly helped their chances of being able to retain him. Had he hit the open market, he would have signed elsewhere almost immediately. Then again, he still could be traded, and apparently, he almost was...
Dianna Russini of The Athletic went on The Athletic Football Show to explain what all happened to keep Sneed from being traded. According to her intel, the two teams that were the most interested in trading for him were the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. I tabbed him to the Colts before the first wave of NFL free agency was completed. The Titans have long been interested in adding him.
Here is what she said on The Athletic Football Show about how close Sneed was to being traded.
"Well, I had my tweet up, ready to go, because I really thought it was gonna get done last week. The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts were really close on getting deals done. This was before the Calvin Ridley move was made by Tennessee."
While the surprising Calvin Ridley signing made by the Titans certainly gummed things up from Sneed being traded, Russini does not think that trade discussions with the Chiefs have ended.
"I don't think all trade talks are dead involving Sneed now, with Kansas City. Do I believe that it's gonna be Tennessee? I think chances are obviously smaller now. Being able to pay Sneed on a new contract, because he does want a new deal obviously, and that appears to be the hold-up of trying to iron that out. So, the conversations are going to continue and I do think if there's gonna be more movement, we're gonna see it a little bit closer to the draft."
When asked by her colleague at The Athletic Robert Mays, Russini said she still likes the Colts' chances.
"I do think when it comes down to it, I think the Colts are probably the front-runner on it, but I know the Tennessee Titans were really close to getting that trade done."
Here is the entire clip of Russini discussing what all is going on with Sneed trade talks at this time.
Between the two AFC South teams tied to Sneed, the Colts make way more sense than the Titans.
NFL rumors: L'Jarius Sneed was so close to being dealt to the AFC South
Even though Tennessee could be markedly better under new head coach Brian Callahan in year one, the Titans were not a good football team a season ago. Their on-field performance played a part in a talented head coach like Mike Vrabel losing his job. While Tennessee plays in a division where worst-to-first could theoretically happen, who exactly is their starting quarterback? That is my big holdup.
As far as the Colts are concerned, it has been a decade since they last won the division. Everybody else in the AFC South has won the division multiple times since Indianapolis last did. You can call it the Deflategate curse, if you will. Regardless, the Colts have a better plan in place at quarterback than the Titans do. It will be Anthony Richardson backed up by the ageless wonder that is Joe Flacco. Yay!
Truth be told, the longer we go without seeing Sneed traded, the more and more likely he will end up playing out his franchise tag with the Chiefs. Getting Chris Jones extended was a huge help in the Chiefs' overall ability to potentially retain Sneed. All the while, it does not serve Brett Veach to give up Sneed for cheap. His team has a real shot at three-peating, but will not do so with a reeling defense.
Other teams could still be in the market to trade for Sneed, but the Colts are the clear front-runner.