Romeo Doubs reportedly has a head-scratching reason for missing Packers practice
The Green Bay Packers are hoping to bounce back from an ugly Week 4 loss against their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, and will attempt to do so without one of their starting receivers, Christian Watson. The 25-year-old receiver suffered a high ankle sprain during their most recent game, knocking him out of the contest prematurely and keeping him sidelines at least for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams, if not longer.
This is a pretty big loss for the Packers as while Watson has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, he's a dynamic playmaker capable of making things happen on the offensive end.
While losing Watson hurts, the Packers still appeared to be more than capable of defeating a short-handed Rams team. Even without Watson they have Jayden Reed, a player who has broken out this season, and Dontayvion Wicks, a player who caught two touchdowns in last week's game, and Romeo Doubs, yet another solid wideout. Unfortunately, Doubs' availability is now very much up in the air.
Doubs is being listed as doubtful to play in Sunday's game after missing a couple of days of practice. Packers fans had reason to assume that injury was the reason that he had been missing practice, but that couldn't be further from the truth. It turns out that Doubs has been missing practice because he's unhappy with his opportunities in the passing game, according to Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber.
Romeo Doubs has frustrating reason for missing Packers practices
When Doubs missed Thursday's practice, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said “I would hope so” when asked if Doubs would practice on Friday. The fact that Doubs did not show up after that is alarming.
It's really hard to see where Doubs is getting this frustration from. He has 20 targets thus far which ranks third on the team. He's only two behind Reed and Wicks and has 14 more targets than the now-injured Watson. He had eight targets in their most recent game which was tied with Reed for second on the team.
With no Watson in Green Bay's Week 5 contest, there's every reason to believe that Doubs would've seen a higher percentage of the targets, yet this is the week he opts to skip out on practice.
Doubs has averaged five targets per game thus far, which over a 17-game season would put him at 85 targets. He had a team-leading 96 targets last season. Is 85 really that much of a downgrade? With a big game on Sunday he can get that projection up.
How Doubs and the Packers proceed remains to be seen. It's clear that Doubs is disgruntled, but does that mean that the Packers will be willing to just trade him for whatever they can get? Will Doubs find a way to accept his role as a very involved receiver in what should be a high-powered offense? Regardless of what happens, this isn't a good look.