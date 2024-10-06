3 Romeo Doubs trade destinations if Packers don’t reconcile with WR
The Green Bay Packers recently had to make the difficult decision to suspend their young wide receiver, Romeo Doubs, for one game after Doubs missed two days' worth of practices and meetings leading into Week 5.
"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement on Saturday. "His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."
The initial drama stemmed from Doubs allegedly being disgruntled with his role in Green Bay's offense, which was likely to increase with the injury to Christian Watson. Still, Doubs chose the route that saw him getting suspended rather than staying the course and trusting the process.
With this level of disconnect between the player and the team, especially in a player that is as expendable as Doubs, often results in a trade over anything else. If he is to be dangled in trades, there are a few teams around the league that would absolutely bite on an offer.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys desperately need another option for Dak Prescott on offense, with the preference being a cheap option after Dallas dealt out massive contracts to Prescott and CeeDee Lamb this past offseason. If Dallas wants a cheap, young and explosive pass catcher, Doubs would be their guy.
On the season, he's caught 12 passes for 169 yards and no touchdowns while being among Green Bay's seemingly interchangeable pass-catching options. Green Bay's wide receiver room is quite deep, so it wouldn't truly reflect his abilities if you just looked at the box scores.
The Cowboys' wide receiver room is one of the worst overall rooms in the entire league, which is really saying something considering the fact that they have one of the most talented pass catchers in the NFL in their room. WR2 Brandin Cooks recently landed on the IR, further intensifying this issue for the Cowboys. As of now, beyond Lamb, they have Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin as their starting wideouts.
The Cowboys need another receiver and Doubs could be the perfect option for them to pursue for cheap. They wouldn't want to spend the draft capital that it would take to acquire Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, but Doubs would be much more in their price range.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs may be the most desperate team across the entire NFL to acquire a wide receiver. Coming into the season, they had a pretty shallow wide receiver room, but they had enough talent on offense that it didn't figure to matter too much.
But a month into the regular season, Kansas City has lost Hollywood Brown for the year, Isaiah Pacheco for a bulk of the season and Rashee Rice for the foreseeable future. It's the Rice injury that is really the one to look at because Mahomes had leaned on Rice very heavily through the first four games.
Throw in the fact that opposing teams have held Travis Kelce in check and the Chiefs offense is looking rather suspect at this point in time, though they remain undefeated at this time.
Kansas City needs to add a receiver before they get to the postseason and supplement more depth there. Mahomes and Kelce are incredible, no doubt, but with a wide receiver core of Xavier Worthy, Skyy Moore and Juju Smith-Schuster, there isn't much to be afraid of with their offense. Adding Doubs would be a huge addition, and it would fit his need to be a focal point in a team's offensive game plan.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
If you mention a wide receiver on the trade block, the first team that comes to mind is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are quite a few reasons for this. Obviously, the Steelers need a wide receiver, first and foremost. Their wide receiver room is basically George Pickens and a few players who have been relative non-factors. Calvin Austin has flashed the ability to make a big play with his game-breaking speed, but the Steelers haven't been able to rely on a wide receiver besides Pickens.
The other obvious reason that Pittsburgh could make sense for Doubs is because the Steelers are already actively trying to trade for pass catchers, which they have been trying to do for months now. Right now, they are very aggressive in the market for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, but Adams would likely be quite an expensive player to acquire.
If Pittsburgh decides to go for a cheaper pass catcher, Doubs would be the one.
Mike Tomlin has a history of getting the best out of dramatic players, which Doubs could be given his recent stretch of skipping practice and meetings. But Tomlin could offer him a role in the offense that makes him happy and keeps him from skipping anything.
If Pittsburgh doesn't land Adams, Doubs could be the next best option.