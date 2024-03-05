NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson willing to take Broncos revenge to the bank and deposit it
After being informed that the Denver Broncos will release him, Russell Wilson is considering using the decision to his advantage in free agency.
By Lior Lampert
Revenge is a dish best-served cold, an approach quarterback Russell Wilson is taking In light of news that the Denver Broncos will release him after the new league year begins on Mar. 13.
The Broncos are taking on an earth-shattering $85 million in dead money to part ways with Wilson, but the latter is using that to his advantage as he weighs his options and plans out his next move.
NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson using Broncos salary against them
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on Get Up on Tuesday and stated that Wilson wants to join a winning organization for what would be an extremely team-friendly contract knowing he has the guaranteed money he collected from the Broncos as part of their decision to release him in his back pocket.
“It can’t be overstated what kind of value he is, because he can literally sign for the vet minimum because Denver’s paying him $39 million, and I’m told that plan is firmly on his radar,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “He wants to help his new team by being a bargain… He wants to go to a team, I’m told to not only win but has an infrastructure, a history of winning,” he added.
No matter what Wilson’s contract with his next team looks like, he’ll still be amongst the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks in 2024 thanks to the money owed to him by Denver – so why not help whatever team you sign with and yourself by signing for well below market value so the front office can have additional salary cap to fill other positions of need on the roster?
The Broncos mortgaged their future for Wilson and are literally still paying for it. The trade that sent the nine-time Pro Bowler from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver will go down as one of the most lopsided deals in league history, but not for Wilson.
It was a brutal two-year stint for the potential future Hall of Famer, but Wilson now has a chance for a fresh start with a new team and can use his previous contract with the Broncos to both exact his revenge and put himself in a better position to succeed.