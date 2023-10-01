NFL rumors: Russell Wilson replacement scouting, Vikings firm on Cousins trade, Von Miller update
- Von Miller is expected to practice soon
- The Vikings thoughts on a Kirk Cousins trade are clear
- Broncos already eyeing a potential Wilson replacement
By Josh Wilson
Kirk Cousins still not on the trade block
So, what's it going to take for the Minnesota Vikings to trade Kirk Cousins? Evidently, it might take a lot. Like, perhaps something like a trade request. Earlier this week, Justin Jefferson made it clear that the team was tired of the trade talk.
Now, Dianna Russini of The Athletic is also reporting that the Vikings still have, "no plans," to move Kirk Cousins (subscription required). Minnesota are 0-3 so far this year but have yet to lose by more than a touchdown.
Russini also reports the Jets have not even inquired about the possibility of trading for Cousins with the Jets. Notably, Cousins has a no-trade clause, which could make a trade between the two parties moot anyway.
Other teams that could be interested in Cousins, were he to become available would be the Falcons or Broncos, if they wind up going all-out on the Russell Wilson experience (though the guaranteed money they've offered him could make that a non-starter, anyway). It's smart for Minnesota to wait and see how things go for both themselves and the broader landscape. They have several weeks before the trade deadline, and injuries or other developments could increase the market.
Cousins will have no shortage of suitors come the trade deadline if the Vikings decide to pivot here at some point.