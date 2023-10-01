NFL rumors: Russell Wilson replacement scouting, Vikings firm on Cousins trade, Von Miller update
By Josh Wilson
Broncos already eyeing a Russell Wilson replacement?
Some are considering the contest between the Broncos and Bears, both 0-3 coming into the game, the "Caleb Williams Bowl."
After all, two of the three worst point differential teams in the NFL after Week 3 are in this game. Somehow, someone has to win. And ultimately, maybe the real winner is whoever loses and gets closer to the top overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Williams, the USC quarterback, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, should he forego his final year of college eligibility. Williams spent a year at Oklahoma and then transferred to play for the Trojans.
Broncos General Manager George Paton is already doing his due diligence on the quarterback, in attendance in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday to watch Williams and the Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes.
Ultimately, for now, this is just due diligence. General managers head out to local and nearby schools all the time to check in on talent, and Boulder isn't too far from Denver. But you have to think that the Broncos are at least doing contingency planning on their future, and if Russell Wilson and the Broncos continue to struggle, they may want to think about plans to replace him.
Paton has to like what he saw, though. Williams threw for six touchdowns and 403 yards, both season highs.
Wilson's contract doesn't make him a free agent until 2029 and includes fully guaranteed money, so the logistics of actually replacing him are much more difficult to figure out than the idea itself of replacing him.