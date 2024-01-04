NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson could screw over the Broncos this offseason
Russell Wilson is unlikely to do the Denver Broncos any favors to get out of his contract, and who can blame him?
By Mark Powell
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson was benched last week following two straight losses to the Lions and Patriots. Wilson has played far better in 2023 than in the season prior, but that's not exactly saying much.
Denver did not hide its reasoning for benching Wilson for Jarrett Stidham. They want a direct route out of Wilson's contract, as they've seen enough to know he is not the QB to lead them to the Super Bowl or even the postseason.
That being said, it's a bit sketchy from Denver's angle, and could impact their ability to sign top-tier quarterbacks in the future. The Broncos reportedly approached Wilson after their Week 9 bye week in hopes of altering his contract to get out of guarantees related to potential injuries. Wilson did not agree, which led to his benching.
The most likely solution here is that the Broncos cut Wilson after June 1, and spread his $80 million-plus cap hit over a few seasons. They could try to trade the former Super Bowl winner and attach draft capital, but Wilson has a full no-trade clause. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is unlikely to do the Broncos any favors.
NFL Rumors: Why Russell Wilson won't do the Broncos any favors
Fowler wrote that Wilson is unlikely to waive his no-trade clause so the Broncos can lower his cap hit. That could change if Wilson is able to control his destination somewhat, but in doing so he would lower Denver's leverage in any trade talks.
The NFLPA is reportedly looking into the Broncos handling of Wilson's benching this season. It wouldn't be a shock if Denver is forced to settle with Wilson for extra guarantees, but that's neither here nor there.
When the Broncos acquired Wilson, they caved to every demand he had, including a new contract and his own office. However, that was a previous regime, and Payton rightly wants to pick his own quarterback. To do so, the Broncos will have to eat most of his remaining contract or find a trade suitor, the latter of which sounds extremely unlikely.