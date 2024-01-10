NFL Rumors: Saints preparing to clean house amid ‘splintered’ locker room
The New Orleans Saints dysfunction could lead to some major consequences for the coaching staff and players.
By Mark Powell
While the Saints are reportedly keeping Dennis Allen around -- at least that's the most recent rumor -- his inability to keep his own players in check is a bad look at minimum, and perhaps more evidence that he can't cut it as an NFL head coach.
Don't tell the New Orleans front office that, though. Despite spending $125 million on a new quarterback and improving the defense last offseason, the Saints underachieved. The offense found their way near the end of the season, but it was too late. Players were fed up.
Saints insider Jeff Duncan shed some light on the team's locker room culture, or lack thereof, under Allen.
Saints culture problem was obvious against Falcons
Much of this came to light thanks to a last-second rushing touchdown by Saints running back Jamaal Williams. The touchdown was Williams first of the season. On the surface, that may not seem like a big deal, but Falcons coach Arthur Smith was heated given the play came near the end of regulation in a game which wasn't even all that close.
Allen apologized after the game in his press conference. Yet, the Saints players and Jameis Winston in particular made it clear that Allen had nothing to do with the decision itself. The players took control and made sure Williams scored that touchdown, thus ignoring their coach in the process.
Winston has one foot out the door and is set to enter free agency. And while he took responsibility for his actions, it speaks to the greater issue of Allen's leadership. Something like this never would've occurred in Bill Belichick's locker room, I can assure you. Instead, Winston's Saints teammates view the veteran quarterback as the leader they've been lacking.
"This man is the best teammate I've ever had," Jimmy Graham said on X. "Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion. Also [f---] the falcons."
While I have no issue with the late-game score -- if Smith had a problem with it, his defense should've made a stop -- Allen's quick apology suggests it's not a move he would have made. The disconnect in New Orleans is obvious.