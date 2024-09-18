Sure sounds like the Saints have a terrible idea to replace Dennis Allen if needed
By Lior Lampert
From the hot seat to a shortlist Coach of the Year candidate, Dennis Allen's public perception has done a complete 180 virtually overnight. He and the New Orleans Saints have gotten off to an uber-impressive 2-0 start. Early into the 2024 NFL campaign, they look like one of the more pleasant surprises.
New Orleans has scored 40-plus points in consecutive contests to kick off the season. Moreover, their 31-point average margin of victory is nearly two touchdowns more than the next-closest squad. Still, Allen must prove the Saints' sweltering hot start to the year isn't a fluke, or it may cost him his job.
If the Saints miss the playoffs after winning their first two games like they did in 2023, there will be repercussions for Allen. His future in New Orleans is on the line. Meanwhile, the looming threat of his potential successor — Jon Gruden — is lurking in the shadows.
Stars are aligning for the Saints to replace Dennis Allen with Jon Gruden as HC
Gruden served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders for a combined 15 years from 1998 to 2021. However, his tenure in Sin City came to a screeching halt after it was revealed he made racist, homophobic and sexist remarks via email. Somehow, he could overcome the workplace misconduct and take over for Allen in New Orleans should things go awry.
Per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic ($), Gruden wants another shot at coaching. Whether it's college or the pros, he wants to redeem himself and restore his public image. Considering his existing relationship with the Saints, New Orleans may present him with a prime opportunity.
Gruden was a consultant for the Saints last season. So, there's ostensibly a connection between the 61-year-old and New Orleans. Could that be enough to give him an upper edge in a coaching search if the team flounders and Allen gets canned? Maybe not, but it demonstrates mutual trust and respect between both parties.
For whatever reason(s), franchises love retread head coaches. Ironically, that's how Allen landed with the Saints in 2022 after an eight-year hiatus from being a sideline chief. Gruden gives the organization a similar albeit unappealing backup plan to replace him should he get dismissed.