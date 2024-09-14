Giants’ Saquon Barkley nightmare scenario almost never became a reality
By Kinnu Singh
When the New York Giants selected running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he appeared to be the perfect fit for the organization.
The Bronx native immediately became a pillar in the community and the locker room, as well as on the field. Just one year removed from finishing as the second-worst offense in the league, the Giants elevated to the 17th-ranked offense with Barkley’s assistance in 2018.
Yet, Barkley’s efforts went unrewarded — Giants general manager Joe Schoen refused to sign the star running back to a long-term deal. After fighting for a contract extension for the past two years, Barkley finally moved on from the Giants and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, an NFC East divisional rival during the 2024 offseason.
For some Giants fans, the signing was an act of betrayal. It likely wasn’t easy to watch Barkley’s debut result in 132 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns for the Eagles in Week 1.
Barkley appears poised to haunt the Giants for years to come, but New York nearly avoided the horror of seeing Barkley sign with a division rival.
NFL Rumors: Texans nearly signed Saquon Barkley
The Houston Texans aggressively pursued Barkley in free agency, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic ($).
The Texans have emerged as a budding contender in the AFC, and Barkley would’ve added to their growing star power. After quarterback C.J. Stroud put together one of the best rookie seasons by a quarterback in NFL history, the Texans made several blockbuster acquisitions to bolster their team during the offseason. Barkley would have joined wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive end Danielle Hunter as Houston’s key free agent signings.
The Texans ultimately lost the bidding war to the Eagles, who signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million in guaranteed money. Instead, Houston acquired running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
Like Barkley, Mixon found success in his debut performance. The 28-year-old compiled 159 yards and one touchdown in Week 1.
Meanwhile, the Giants recorded just 74 total rushing yards in their 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Giants running back Devin Singletary led the team with 37 rushing yards on 10 carries and quarterback Daniel Jones added 15 rushing yards on six runs. New York’s longest run came from wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who had one carry for 14 rushing yards.