NFL Rumors: Seahawks may shock the NFL world with head coaching hire
The Seahawks might make the most out-of-nowhere coaching hire of the offseason.
Like the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks are at a defining moment in their franchise's history. Their franchise quarterback is long gone, their years of being a perennial Super Bowl contender have now given way to something worse than mere mediocrity, and now they are faced with replacing a key figurehead at head coach.
Right now, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is the apparent favorite from the Seahawks' perspective to replace Pete Carroll, but coaxing a coach from a Super Bowl contender isn't always the easiest of tasks.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, as relayed by veteran Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is on the list as a potential head coaching candidate if things with Macdonald don't end up working out.
Mike Kafka may not actually be a total disaster for the Seahawks
Any Seahawks fans freaking out should take a deep breath, because Kafka is merely a plan B (or, at least, among the backup options) in case the franchise cannot convince Macdonald to put pen to paper with them.
Given the Giants struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Kafka doesn't appear to be the most inspiring head coaching candidate. Kafka, though, is held in high regard in NFL circles, which is why he got the Giants gig and is receiving interest from John Schneider and the Seahawks organization.
Geno Smith is an accurate, intelligent quarterback who excels in the short and intermediate regions of the field, rarely making poor decisions. Kafka runs something of an Andy Reid-inspired West Coast offense, where the emphasis is on spreading the ball around and getting the ball out quickly. Smith is a better quarterback and a better fit for this style of offense than anyone Kafka has worked with as an offensive coordinator.
Just 36 years old, Kafka worked with Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs for several years after once being a respected backup quarterback for Reid's Philadelphia Eagles in his playing days. He's not a terrible dark-horse option for Seattle, but it is fair to say fans should hope things work out with a more preferred option like Macdonald.