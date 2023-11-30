NFL Rumors: Shaq Leonard timeline, Packers legend’s new home, more Steelers drama
NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin addresses Diontae Johnson's lackluster effort
The Pittsburgh Steelers netted an impressive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week in the team's first game post-Matt Canada. It was the Steelers' best offensive performance of the season, with Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris both posting season-high yardage totals. The Steelers managed 421 yards collectively. The team never reached the 400-yard threshold under Canada.
And yet, it wasn't all positive. Diontae Johnson has struggled to live up to his WR1 billing this season, and Sunday was yet another extension of his pass-catching woes. Johnson caught only four of eight targets, with a notable drop in the end zone and one viral instance of extremely poor effort on the next play.
Johnson stood idly while a live fumble was picked up and returned by the Bengals' defense. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin briefly spoke about Johnson in his weekly press conference. He used his platform to encourage Johnson to address the matter with teammates and the media.
"We've got to take care of the ball... Diontae can't let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down, but I'll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys. I'll give him an opportunity to address that with his teammates. I'm not going to add any additional color."
Johnson isn't the only Steelers wideout to show visible frustration with the offense. George Pickens went on a viral social media campaign earlier in the season. But, that was before Canada got canned. The Steelers' offense as a whole looked meaningfully better in Week 12, so the burden falls on Johnson to improve his demeanor and contribute more productively.
The Steelers will face a vulnerable Arizona Cardinals defense on Sunday, a prime opportunity for Johnson to get back in the groove.