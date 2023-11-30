NFL Rumors: Shaq Leonard timeline, Packers legend’s new home, more Steelers drama
- Mike Tomlin challenges Diontae Johnson to address effort issues
- Packers legend Mason Crosby works out for Saints
- Shaq Leonard decision expected "over the weekend"
NFL Rumors: Packers legend Mason Crosby works out for Saints' kicker job
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with kicker Mason Crosby, the franchise's all-time leading scorer, at the end of last season. It's not as though the 39-year-old didn't deliver — he converted 86.2 percent of his field goal attempts (25-of-29) last season, including a perfect 18-for-18 on attempts inside 40 yards — but the Packers ultimately opted for youth, selecting Auburn's Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
With his job of 16 years no longer available, Crosby has been patiently waiting for a new opportunity. Now, he may get his shot.
According to Nick Underhill of the NOF Network, the New Orleans Saints worked out a group of kickers on Tuesday. Crosby was part of that group. The Saints' current kicker, Blake Grupe, was limited at practice Thursday with a right groin injury after he put all 15 of the Saints' scored points against the Falcons last week through the uprights.
In 11 games, Grupe — an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame — has converted 24 of 30 field goal attempts, with only one miss on 13 attempts inside 40 yards. One has to imagine Crosby would operate as no more than a temporary stopgap in the event of Grupe's absence. It's not common for NFL teams to roster multiple active kickers.
Crosby has certainly earned another NFL opportunity. He has been one of the NFL's most reliable kickers for the better part of two decades. Age is a factor working against Crosby at this point, but last season's success is proof that he can still split the uprights at a healthy clip.