A Chiefs-Cowboys trade that opens up Kansas City offense, fixes Dallas' big issue
By John Buhler
Every so often, we come across a potential deal that low-key kind of works. The Dallas Cowboys need to round out their receiving corps for cheap, as they are about to pay an absurd amount of cash for their No. 1 option in CeeDee Lamb. As far as the Kansas City Chiefs are concerned, they may have too many cooks in the kitchen in their receiving corps. The sad part is most of them are not elite.
So for the sake of argument, let's see if we can put together a trade that gets third-year pro and former Western Michigan standout Skyy Moore onto the Cowboys. Moore was a sensational player in the MAC, but has been lost in the shuffle over the last two years in the Chiefs offense. He has Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball and he cannot even come close to 500 receiving yards in a season.
Shockingly, the money kind of works out quite well in this trade proposal to get Moore to Dallas.
Since Moore is only making a shade over $1.6 million in the third year of his rookie deal out of WMU, it may only require a seventh-round pick to strike a deal with the Cowboys. While Dallas does not have a seventh-rounder in 2025, they do have one in 2026. Because the future seventh-round pick does not have a player attached to it, the pick actually carries slightly more value than Moore's Chiefs contract.
Could this be the trade that makes Dallas better offensively and opens things up for Kansas City?
How Dallas Cowboys trade for Kansas City Chiefs WR Skyy Moore
Moore being on a cheap contract, relatively speaking, for the next two years can give the Cowboys enough freed-up financial capital to do what they should have done already. The fact they haven't extended Lamb or put in works another new contract for Dak Prescott is just more of the same for this team. While Moore looking like a bust after two years with the Chiefs, maybe Dallas can buy low?
For the Chiefs, they could recoup some sort of return on investment for their failing former second-round pick. A change of scenery could do him a world of good. Furthermore, Moore's departure will free up balls for other members of the Chiefs receiving corps, from tight end Travis Kelce, to Xavier Worthy, to Rashee Rice, even he can even play, to all the way down. Things get far less jumbled in this.
Overall, the dollars make sense here. We do see players get traded while still on their rookie contracts with far greater regularity than ever before. Can the guy play or not? If he can, he will have staying power. If that question remains in question, then maybe he can make it work somewhere else. All I know is this. Very few players have the ability to succeed in any system and in any work environment.
Moore to the Cowboys may be an under-the-radar move that helps both franchises win more games.