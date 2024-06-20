Some NFL owners pitched ludicrous plan to bring a stop to rising QB price tags
By Jake Beckman
In the NFL, there are three options for paying your quarterback: Do it, don’t do it, or try to change the rules to make it cheaper. Now we’re hearing reports of the third option.
It looks like some NFL owners want a rule where a quarterback’s salary can’t exceed a percentage of the salary cap, which would specifically help teams who are dragging their feet and not paying their QBs.
A quarterback cap would only benefit NFL teams who haven’t paid their QB1
NFL Insider Tom Pelissero went on The Rich Eisen Show and spoke about some of the conversations happening in league circles.
"There has certainly been discussion within the league among certain owners about even the idea of a quarterback cap, that at some point you don't want quarterback numbers to go over a certain percentage of your salary cap," said Pelissero, h/t Bleacher Report.
This is a point of discussion following the news from last week, where the Jacksonville Jaguars paid Trever Lawrence an absurd $55 million per year for five years, making him tied with Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals for having the highest per-year salary in the NFL.
Every time a player has gotten paid this offseason (and it has happened a LOT), it only further highlights the fact that the Dallas Cowboys have not paid Dak Prescott. It’s seeming more and more likely that Dak won’t get paid and he’ll end up being a free agent after the 2024 season, and the Cowboys will end up being in a quarterback purgatory.
It’s probably safe to say that Jerry Jones is in 99 percent of the NFL owners' group chats, whether anyone likes it or not. The only circle he isn’t in is the group chat called, ‘What’s Jerry’s deal?’ That’s the one where every other owner sends memes about Jerry that range from light-hearted jests to full-on cyberbullying.
Jerry has put off signing his star players for entirely too long and now their price tags have gone up by a devastatingly huge amount, so why wouldn’t he try to circumvent the entire situation?
Implementing a quarterback cap is the NFL equivalent of pulling a fire alarm because you forgot to do a project in high school. Everyone else already did their work (paying their quarterbacks), but you forgot to do it so you try to evacuate the school (changing the rules so that you don’t get financially punished for your procrastination).
Unbeknownst to Jerry, there’s another kid in class who didn’t do his project either and he’s happy he isn’t also getting flamed publicly for waiting so long. Their name is the Miami Dolphins, who have yet to pay Tua Tagovailoa.