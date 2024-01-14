NFL Rumors: Steelers-Bills game could still be postponed again
A winter snowstorm in Western New York has caused the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium to be rescheduled to Monday. Could another postponement be on the horizon?
By Lior Lampert
After a winter snowstorm in the Western New York region caused the Super Wild Card Weekend clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills to be rescheduled this weekend, another postponement is not out of the question.
Originally, the game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET but has since been moved to Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
However, given the current situation in Western New York, “Tuesday is still a potential option to play this game, according to one league and one government source,” per The Athletic (subscription required).
Will the Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card game be postponed again?
The Bills have been in communication with both the Steelers and New York Governor Kathy Hochul to ensure the safety of all parties involved. Hochul has also been in talks with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the “dangerous conditions in Buffalo,” The Athletic added.
Strong winds, freezing temperatures, and lake-effect snow have triggered Hochul to proclaim a state of emergency in various counties across Western New York. The Western New York area, where the Bills’ Highmark Stadium resides, is experiencing massive amounts of snowfall and heavy wind that would make it difficult and unsafe for fans to drive to the game and sit through the inclement weather.
The Steelers were expected to fly to Buffalo on Sunday, at 3 p.m. ET, per a team spokesperson. However, as of 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, Hochul implemented a full travel ban in Erie County, where Highmark Stadium resides. With that said, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the team and coaches were boarding the plane around the initially scheduled time for the flight.
Given the travel restrictions and upcoming forecast for Monday in Buffalo, all options are on the table, including an additional postponement. Not only is the weather in Western New York impacting the NFL Playoffs, but it is also affecting the NHL.