NFL Rumors: Steelers ideal Diontae Johnson replacement is a local product
The Steelers are reportedly expressing interest in a Diontae Johnson replacement who'd make sense for a variety of reasons.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear that after many years of mediocrity, they were going to try and shake up the offense a bit. Arthur Smith is the new offensive coordinator. Russell Wilson is presumably the new quarterback. The Steelers continued their revamp by trading longtime Steeler Diontae Johnson to the Panthers.
Johnson had been productive in his five years with the Steelers, but he was also entering the final year of his deal, and were able to land a player in Donte Jackson who could help them at a position of need.
The Johnson trade made sense for the Steelers, but also created another hole for the team to fill. Outside of George Pickens there really isn't much in their wide receiver room. Fortunately, the Steelers seem to be interested in signing former Pitt star Tyler Boyd according to NFL Writer Wesley Cohen, and Boyd expressed interest in coming back home.
Steelers reportedly expressing interest in local product to improve receiver room following Diontae Johnson trade
Tyler Boyd has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the AFC North rival Bengals and has had quite the career. He's never made a Pro Bowl or been the most popular receiver, but he's been remarkably consistent. He's recorded at least 50 receptions and 600 yards receiving in seven of his eight seasons and has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons as well.
This past season was another solid one for Boyd who played in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns serving primarily as their WR3. Boyd has found a way to put up solid statistics even despite playing in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' shadow which should excite Steelers fans when thinking about what he can do as a clear-cut WR2.
Boyd won't come dirt cheap like Russell Wilson did, but considering the fact that he's almost 30 and has a lot of tread on his tires, he probably won't get a monster contract making him both appealing and affordable for a Steelers team in dire need of another receiver. Boyd being a local product is just the icing on the cake.