NFL Rumors: Steelers IR swap, Saquon trade buzz, Broncos untouchable
- Steelers swap Diontae Johnson for Pat Freiermuth on IR
- Broncos' Pat Surtain II is not a trade candidate
- Giants not shopping Saquon Barkley despite struggles
The Denver Broncos are 1-5, with a strong on the title of worst team in the NFL. The Sean Payton Experience has been broadly negative. Russell Wilson still looks middling at best, the defense is a mess, and there's no real forward momentum for a team built, on paper, to win games right now.
It would only make sense to prioritize the future at this point. The season is lost and the Broncos would benefit from an infusion of young talent and draft capital, especially after burning so many valuable picks on the Wilson trade.
Several high-profile trade candidates pepper the roster, from Jerry Jeudy to Courtland Sutton. As one NFL official told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "I think just about everybody is available." That is, everybody except third-year cornerback Pat Surtain II.
"A few people I spoke to laughed at the notion that Surtain was on the market," writes Fowler.
It would appear that Denver has no intention to sell high on the 2021 first-round pick, who is responsible for 25 tackles and one interception in six games this season. That's only reasonable considering Denver's priorities. Defense is essential with such a milquetoast offense and Surtain is 23 years old. There's absolutely no reason to trade him. If anything, he's a pillar for the oncoming rebuild, not a casualty of it.
Surtain already receives the 'don't test him' treatment from NFL offenses, so it's probably wise for the Broncos to cling tight.