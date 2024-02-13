NFL Rumors: Steelers-Justin Fields trade package, Mac Jones trade, Haason Reddick fits
- Which teams are the best trade fits for Eagles EDGE Haason Reddick?
- Patriots are increasingly likely to trade Mac Jones (for pennies on the dollar)
- Building a Steelers trade package for Bears QB Justin Fields
NFL Rumors: Mac Jones likely to be traded by Patriots for pennies on dollar
Since the merciful end of the New England Patriots' 2023 season, the future of quarterback Mac Jones has been called into question. More confusingly, it's seemed as if the direction is going one way for a day, only to about-face and be trending another way the next.
But now it seems like we have a better grasp on what could be coming with Jones and, frankly, it's what we've been expecting. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Super Bowl weekend that the most likely outcome is the Patriots trading the former first-round quarterback and Jones playing his football somewhere else in the 2024 season:
"Even though Bill Belichick is gone, former first-round pick Mac Jones -- who lost the starting role and ended up third string by the end of the 2023 season -- is a trade candidate in the coming weeks and most likely will end up elsewhere for the 2024 season."
The trio of NFL.com insiders also noted that the Patriots are likely to draft a quarterback at No. 3, though there could be alternative routes in the draft. However, takiing whoever is left among Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels after the Bears and Commanders pick (for now) still appears to be the most likely course of action.
One thing that stands out, however, is the potential trade value of Mac Jones for the Patriots. While he might not be on the level of Zach Wilson and his Best Western trade value, his stock has fallen precipitously since he was a first-round pick out of Alabama by New England.
The fact of the matter is that the Patriots are going to be selling Jones as a sunk cost and getting pennies on the dollar in return. That could be enticing for a team that needs depth or is willing to take a flier for a late-round pick, but no one in New England should expect anything substantial in return. Their biggest gift will be the opportunity to restart the QB cycle.