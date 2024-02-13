NFL Rumors: Steelers-Justin Fields trade package, Mac Jones trade, Haason Reddick fits
- Which teams are the best trade fits for Eagles EDGE Haason Reddick?
- Patriots are increasingly likely to trade Mac Jones (for pennies on the dollar)
- Building a Steelers trade package for Bears QB Justin Fields
NFL Rumors: Best Haason Reddick trade fits
Even when people talk about the bottom falling out for an NFL team down the stretch, they aren't talking about something as wildly unsettling as what transpired at the end of the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Less than a year removed from being NFC champions, the Eagles wasted away after a red-hot start to the regular season and everything collapsed. There were reports of malcontents in the locker room, questions about Nick Sirianni's job security, and the results of the field went away as they lost an NFC East lead and then quickly made a playoff exit in the Wild Card Round.
Now the hits keep coming for the Eagles as star pass-rusher Haason Reddick, he of just shy of 30 sacks over the past two seasons with Philadelphia, has now requested a trade. On the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Eagles, he's looking for a new home.
So which teams could try and make Philadelphia move Reddick?
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports put together a list of the best trade fits for Reddick and came up with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.
For me, that list should rule the Colts and Patriots out. They simply look a bit farther away from contending than a team that should be investing draft capital on a trade for Reddick. So of the remaining three, the Lions would be an ideal landing spot for the pass-rusher.
Aidan Hutchinson has been a star for the past year-plus since being a first-round pick for Detroit, but he needs help on the Lions defensive front. This is a team that arguably should've earned a Super Bowl berth this year but came up just short. That's the type of organization that should be eyeing an aggressive move for a veteran like Reddick on the trade block. And it's a move that Detroit could afford to make while also being one that could pay massive dividends.