NFL Rumors: Crucial defender requests trade from Eagles after late-season implosion
A year after appearing in a Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles endured a massive late-season collapse. Now, one of their key defenders is requesting a trade.
There might not be quite enough love in the city of Brotherly Love. A fan-favorite pass-rusher has requested a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Temple alum and hometown hero Haason Reddick has asked for a trade and it has only added to the misery that has followed the Eagles seemingly since their blowout defeat against the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
The Birds did make the postseason because of their fast 10-1 start, but the losing ways hurt them in the playoffs against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, with an offseason full of questions about who stays and who goes, it appears Reddick is one of the players that might be on the move.
NFL Rumors: Haason Reddick requests trade from Eagles
In 2022, Reddick recorded 16 sacks and five forced fumbles, good enough for second-team All-Pro honors. In 2023, it was still a productive campaign with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss. Despite being only 29 years old, he has plenty left in the tank for anyone willing to make a deal and acquire his services.
But who would be willing to pay a price? Perhaps another team in the NFC that feels that they may need some extra pass rush for their chances of winning, such as the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or the Atlanta Falcons for that matter? Teams in the AFC that might fit would be the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, or Cincinnati Bengals.
Haason Reddick is a great player who should fit just about anywhere he plays. It all comes down to whether or not the Eagles can navigate through this mess and find a way to keep him happy. Maybe they do end up trading him away, but the cost will be quite important, considering the production he has put forth since joining the Eagles. The waiting game continues, as do the issues in the Eagles offseason.