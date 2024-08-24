Steelers backup plan for Brandon Aiyuk should be a much-maligned flier
By Kinnu Singh
With the regular season fast approaching, NFL rosters are beginning to take shape.
There has been an increase of trades in recent weeks as teams attempt to finalize their depth charts and resolve any lingering disputes. The New England Patriots sent linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys swapped cornerbacks, and the Washington Commanders acquired a kicker.
Plenty of roster uncertainty still remains, but general managers and coaches will have to make decisions quickly. Teams are required to cut down their rosters to 53 players prior to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.
As the league’s 53-man roster restrictions force teams to move on from talented players, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have one last opportunity to bolster their wide receiver corps before the regular season.
The Steelers revamped their offensive unit during the offseason, particularly across their offensive line and at the quarterback position. Pittsburgh’s wide receiver room, however, looks as barren as ever. Steelers general manager Omar Khan attempted to address the position by acquiring wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a trade, but the second-team All-Pro remains stuck in a contractual stalemate with the San Francisco 49ers.
Steelers may be able to acquire Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney
Although Pittsburgh’s hopes of trading for Aiyuk are beginning to look bleak, they may be able to acquire wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City prioritized improving their wide receiver room this offseason. Toney has found himself on the roster bubble after the Chiefs signed veteran wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency and drafted Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Following Kansas City’s preseason finale, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid implied that the Chiefs may be moving on from the former first-round pick.
"We went through last year with him, so we kind of know who he is," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He is a talented kid. He's battled to make the team and all that bit. We've never questioned the talent there at all, it's just him staying healthy was the main thing."
Toney’s preseason performance perfectly encapsulated his career. The 25-year-old has flashed moments of both brilliance and ineptitude. In his preseason debut, Toney was responsible for two penalties and totaled negative receiving yards.
Toney turned things around against the Bears on Thursday. He caught two of his three targets for 23 receiving yards, second-most of 10 Chiefs players who recorded at least one catch. A poorly thrown pass also kept Toney from scoring a touchdown.
After helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Toney had a disastrous 2023 campaign. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, but he was taken off the field and declared inactive during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run after struggling with dropped passes last season.
Despite his issues, Toney would represent a massive upgrade for the Steelers. Pittsburgh traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson earlier this offseason, which left them with few viable options behind standout wide receiver George Pickens.
Regardless of which quarterback is under center, the lack of receiving threats on the perimeter could make it difficult to move the ball through the air or open up running lanes for running back Najee Harris.
The Steelers depth chart currently features wide receivers Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and Quez Watkins as the top candidates to line up opposite Pickens. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Jaylen Warren will likely absorb some targets in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, but an explosive receiving threat like Toney could do wonders for the Steelers offense.
If Toney isn’t a part of Kansas City’s plans moving forward, it shouldn’t be too expensive for Pittsburgh to acquire him, whether it’s through a trade or after roster cuts.