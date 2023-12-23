NFL Rumors: Steelers may be open to shocking Mike Tomlin idea
A recent report indicates that the Pittsburgh Steelers may be open to a surprising plan regarding head coach Mike Tomlin.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers were once in a strong position to make the playoffs. Sure, the wins were far from pretty, but they found a way. But after Week 12, the Steelers have gone on a three-game losing streak, which coincidentally happened once quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with an ankle injury. Even so, the Steelers faithful have vented their frustrations about the team's struggles, particularly on offense, onto head coach Mike Tomlin.
As is well known, the Steelers organization has shown great loyalty to their head coaches. Tomlin is the team's third head coach since 1969 when Chuck Noll was first hired. Even with the team's struggles not just this season, but in recent, subsequent years, fans and media expect Tomlin to remain.
The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianni Russini mentions in her latest column that there has been "chatter" that the Steelers may consider trading away Tomlin to gain some draft picks.
'Chatter' Steelers may consider trading Mike Tomlin
"Tomlin’s contract expires in 2024, and it’s well known the Steelers organization won’t engage in extension talks with players or coaches during the season. So we wait and see. There has been chatter that perhaps the Steelers would consider trading Tomlin to Washington, Chicago or even Carolina to get back some picks," writes Russini. "I think that’s a move the Jets should consider if they aren’t sold on their current staff, but I also know the Steelers understand the value of Tomlin in their city."
This would certainly make thing interesting if the Steelers do go this route. But as Russini writes, this is only just "chatter," and that in all likelihood, there is a "good chance" that Tomlin returns to Pittsburgh in 2024.
There are a number of teams that are in the running for a new coach. The Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers have fired their head coaches in-season already. Russini mentions the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears as potential options, mentioning that it's expected the former team will move on from Ron Rivera after the season.
It is a rarity that head coaches get traded in the NFL, but just last offseason, the New Orleans Saints dealt Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.
Tomlin is now the latest head coach to be named as a potential trade candidate, with the other being Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.
The Steelers have three more games left in the season to try and sneak into a playoff spot. But if the team's struggles continue, the calls for Tomlin's departure will only grow.