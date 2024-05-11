Steelers next big move reportedly could be to lock up another big name
By Kinnu Singh
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has cemented himself as one of the most iconic players to don the black and gold uniforms. Heyward, who was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, has spent his entire career with the Steelers.
In his 13 seasons, the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year has garnered six Pro Bowl seasons and three first-team All-Pro honors. Heyward's 80.5 sacks are second-most in franchise history, behind only T.J. Watt.
Heyward is entering the final season of a four-year, $65 million contract that is set to pay him $16 million in 2024. Despite Pittsburgh's downward trajectory over the past several seasons, Heyward wants to continue playing, and he wants to play in Pittsburgh. The 35-year-old expressed his desire to play for a few more years.
Cameron Heyward is hoping for a contract extension with Steelers
Heyward discussed his contract situation and his desire to to finish out his career in Pittsburgh during a community event on Saturday, according to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now.
"We've talked about an extension," Heyward said. "We'll see what happens. My goal is to play two to three more years. Mostly three. I'm looking for an opportunity. We'll see what happens. I'd like it to be here, but my goal is to play. So we'll see."
Pittsburgh's handling of Heyward's contract situation this offseason will be telling about how they feel about the defensive tackle's future productivity. Since the Steelers typically do not negotiate contracts during the season, contract extensions are agreed upon prior to entering the final year on a player's deal.
Heyward currently carries a $22.4 million salary cap hit in 2024, second-highest on the team, per Spotrac. Pittsburgh has $18.1 million in salary cap space for the upcoming 2024 season. The Steelers could decrease Heyward's salary cap hit by converting his $16 million salary into a prorated signing bonus that is spread out throughout the additional years added onto the deal. Still, a three-year commitment to Heyward could hurt the team in the future.
Heyward wouldn't come cheap, despite his age. Contracts for defensive tackles soared this offseason after monster deals were handed to Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins by the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.
After six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, injuries limited Heyward to just 11 games in 2023. Some of Heyward's best football has come after age 30. He had a career-high 89 tackles in 2021 and recorded 20.5 sacks combined in 2021 and 2022. Heyward's 31 quarterback hits in 2022 were a career-high, and his 14 tackles for loss were consistent with his past production.
Heyward dismissed the idea of taking a pay cut on his "Not Just Football" podcast in January.
"I bust my butt in rehab, doing everything," Heyward said. "I got to let things calm down. Screw the people who keep talking about me getting a pay cut."
Beyond his stellar play on the field, Heyward provides the Steelers with leadership on a roster that has been undergoing renovations. With a locker room of so many new faces, perhaps it would be wise for Pittsburgh to keep around some older veterans who can pass on the team's rich history and culture.