Kendrick Green's former teammate is an ideal WR2 for Steelers after roster cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kendrick Green with high hopes for the interior offensive lineman. Green wasn't the biggest, but he was nasty and he was willing to fight in the trenches. At least, that's what the Steelers and their fans believed.
I'm not here to sit and tell you how bad the Kendrick Green experiment was in Pittsburgh. That narrative is a bit worn out, though it's incredibly true. I'm here to talk to you about his former teammate, wide receiver Noah Brown, who could fit in the Pittsburgh offense perfectly.
Brown was recently cut by the Houston Texans, where he was teammates with Green, because Houston added depth to their wide receiver room this offseason and it left them no spot for Brown.
Steelers are the ideal landing spot for recently cut WR Noah Brown
Everybody that has even taken a glance at the Steelers roster or depth chart could tell you that their wide receiver room is incredibly shallow, both in talent and in depth. Yes, they have George Pickens, who has the potential to solidify himself as a top-10 receiver in the league if he can have another good season. But what do they have after that?
They have Calvin Austin, who is strictly known for his speed. He can be a big play wideout, but that's really it. They have Roman Wilson, one of their 2024 draft picks, but he wasn't a gamebreaker in college, so it's hard to expect him to be the kind of guy who can play right away. They have Van Jefferson, who's expected to be their WR2, but Noah Brown has simply been better than Jefferson for their careers.
WR Noah Brown (2022+2023)
WR Van Jefferson (2022+2023)
Games Played
26
28
Receptions
76
44
Receiving Yards
1122
578
Yard per Game
43.2
20.6
Receiving Touchdowns
5
3
Over the course of their careers, Jefferson looks closer to the level of production that Brown can produce because of one solid 800-yard season in 2021. Since that season, Jefferson has completely fallen off a cliff, despite getting similar target numbers.
Either way, adding Noah Brown to the roster wouldn't be a "Brown or Jefferson" debate. They could both fit on the roster and in the offense. The argument here is that Brown could and should be the team's number two receiver.
Pittsburgh also has Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren who will be active pass catchers. Even Cordarrelle Patterson should be a dynamic player on offense. But that doesn't change the fact that they need another receiver or two and Brown would be the perfect addition.
Everything changes here if they can somehow land the Hail Mary Brandon Aiyuk trade. Don't keep your hopes up though, Steelers fans.