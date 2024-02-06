NFL Rumors: Steelers pairing Georgia stars, Cowboys WR surprise, Vikings QB buzz
NFL Rumors: Cowboys targeting WR in first round of draft?
Another year, another postseason disappointment for the Dallas Cowboys. That's been the unfortunate refrain for this organization for almost three decades now. Perhaps the sting was felt a bit more keenly in the 2023 campaign, though, as Dak Prescott had one of the best offenses in the league humming while the defense remained opportunistic and dangerous.
The question moving forward after a playoff letdown when everything seemed to be humming is what can the Cowboys fix. Some would've said ousting Mike McCarthy and bringing in a new regime, but that's not happening. So where does Jerry Jones turn after that line of thought?
If one NFL Draft insider is to be believed, it's about upgrading the offense around Prescott and making this an even more dangerous unit. ESPN's Matt Miller ($) published his mock draft predictions after the Senior Bowl. In it, he has the Cowboys selecting Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman in the first round with the No. 24 overall pick.
As Miller noted, the Cowboys watched offseason trade acquisition Brandin Cooks come into his own, but the veteran did let the team down in the postseason. Beyond that, Michael Gallup hasn't been the same in several years post-ACL injury. CeeDee Lamb is a star but, outside of tight end Jake Ferguson, the lack of consistent secondary contributors in the passing offense has been problematic.
Coleman, a 6-foot-4 freak athlete with a massive catch radius and a ton of upside could be the fix there. The one pushback some might see with this pick would be needs on the offensive line for Dallas. Having said that, the surprise pick of Coleman does make some sense, and we'll have to see how accurate Miller's prediction is as the draft cycle continues and we learn more about the Cowboys' plans.