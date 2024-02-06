NFL Rumors: Steelers pairing Georgia stars, Cowboys WR surprise, Vikings QB buzz
NFL Rumors: Steelers could pair another Georgia OT with Broderick Jones
The offensive line has been a focus for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past year, and for good reason. In the 2022 season, the offensive front was an unmitigated disaster. But the organization took steps to improve that matter and saw some positive results. One of their most aggressive additions was using a first-round pick on former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Admittedly, it was an up-and-down season for Jones, particularly seemingly battling the coaching staff for a more consistent role. However, that was always going to be the case as he required some technical development coming out of college, but his raw tools are out of this world.
Having said all of that, the Steelers still have more work to do up front. Specifically, they are likely to look at the other offensive tackle spot. Chuks Okorafor could be among the cap casualties in the 2024 offseason and we could see the tackle group be shuffled around.
ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller ($) seems to agree. In his post-Senior Bowl mock draft predictions, he had the Steelers using another first-round pick on an offensive tackle out of Georgia, this time Amarius Mims. Here's what Miller had to say about the selection and prediction:
"In the 2023 draft, the Steelers found a solid first-round lineman in Broderick Jones. Let's do it again in 2024 with another Georgia tackle. Mims started only eight games in college because of injury and the great depth on the Bulldogs' offensive line, but scouts were raving about his tape throughout the season. There isn't a better mover at tackle in the class, and he backs that up with 330 pounds of power. With Jones able to play left tackle, Mims could come in as the team's starter and future on the right side."
That would be a huge development in Pittsburgh. Whether or not Kenny Pickett or a veteran like Ryan Tannehill (who would be reuniting with new OC Arthur Smith) is at quarterback come Week 1, the run game and protection will be key. The Athens-flavored combo of Jones and Mims could go a long way in making a one-time weakness for the Steelers a long-term strength.