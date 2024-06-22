Steelers rumored to pass on ideal WR2 over fit
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the world this offseason when they overhauled their quarterbacks' room. Gone were Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph, and entering were Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. This felt completely "un-Steelers-like."
While the quarterback depth chart looks better on paper than before, there are still concerns about the passing game. Specifically, at wide receiver. While the team does have George Pickens as their WR1, the rest of their depth chart consists of Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and rookie Roman Wilson. With that, Steelers fans have been left wondering if the team will go after a veteran receiver, especially considering how tough the AFC is.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently held a chat with fans, answering questions about the Steelers. When one fan asked whether the Steelers passed New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas due to his medical history or if they had him for a workout. Dulac said the Steelers have not done either, and he was told the team doesn't see him as a fit.
"They have not, to [best of] my knowledge. And I also have been told he is not their type of receiver," writes Dulac.
Steelers insider says Michael Thomas 'not a fit' for team
For fans of teams that they believe still need to add a wide receiver, Thomas is the top one available in free agency based on name value.
Thomas spent the entirety of his career with the Saints and became a superstar on offense, especially when Drew Brees was quarterbacking. In each of his first four seasons with the Saints, Thomas recorded over 1,000 receiving yards. But, the injuries began piling up for Thomas.
In 2020, Thomas was limited to seven games due to a lingering ankle injury. The wide receiver would miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign after undergoing surgery on his ankle, only to suffer a setback. In 2022, Thomas was limited to three games before being ruled out due to a foot injury.
This past season, Thomas did log 10 games but would miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Still, that was the first time since 2019 that Thomas played 10 games or more. During that stretch, Thomas caught 39-of-64 targets for 448 yards and a touchdown.
After the season, Thomas was released from his contract with the Saints. Ever since, Thomas has remained a free agent.
As for the Steelers, they seem content with the wide receiver room they have, even though they did recently release Denzel Mims. With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, it looks as though Pickens will lead the way, with Jefferson, Wilson, and Austin following. Of course, there's always the chance things change and they do opt to add another option before or during training camp.
But when it comes to Thomas, the Steelers apparently don't see him as a fit for the team.