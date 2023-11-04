NFL Rumors: Steelers major drama, Kirk Cousins’ future, Mahomes’ next move
NFL Rumors: Vikings won't rule out Kirk Cousins return next season
The Minnesota Vikings will roll with rookie QB Jaren Hall for the remainder of the 2023 season following Kirk Cousins' unfortunate Achilles injury. Cousins was a source of much speculation prior to the NFL trade deadline. At 35 years old, he's in the final year of his contract and the Vikings have been hesitant to negotiate an extension.
At the same time, Cousins has been steadfast in his commitment to the organization and it was clear he wouldn't waive his no-trade clause prior to the deadline. Now, he's hurt, which adds another layer of uncertainty to his future. If Hall looks good, or the Vikings land a high draft pick, it wouldn't be shocking for the organization to move on from Cousins.
Still, the Vikings aren't ruling out the possibility of re-signing Cousins in the offseason. Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told ESPN all options are still on the table.
"Like I said when we broke off talks the first time, every option was still available to Kirk. And coming back was one of the really good options we had. ... All options are open as they were before the injury."
The Vikings clearly value Cousins as a person and a leader. His injury last Sunday against Green Bay was an emotional moment for all involved. Cousins has set a goal to return for next summer's OTAs. Of course, it's now a matter of figuring out whose OTAs he will participate in. Minnesota was unwilling to pay Cousins top dollar before the injury, but a reduced price tag and the changed circumstances could bring the two sides closer together. If anything, it's clear Cousins wants to return.
Ultimately, it's a business. The Vikings will have to make a difficult call based on how the rest of the season plays out. But, Cousins remains one of the most reliable QBs in the NFL and there's reason to believe he can return to full strength after the injury. Cousins has never been very reliant on his legs; he's a pocket passer. If the Vikings don't want him, another team will gladly swoop in.