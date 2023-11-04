NFL Rumors: Steelers major drama, Kirk Cousins’ future, Mahomes’ next move
- Patrick Mahomes could aim to expand résumé at 2028 Olympics
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes wants to add Olympic medal to his collection
Even after last week's ugly loss to the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs profile as heavy favorites to win the AFC and, eventually, the Super Bowl. Mahomes is already the most accomplished individual player left in the NFL — a two-time champ and two-time Super Bowl MVP. He in the consensus best player in the world.
What more could he want?
Well, how about a gold medal. With flag football joining the Olympics mix for the 2028 games in Los Angeles, Mahomes now has his sights set on a new piece of hardware. When asked by reporters in Germany if he wants to play for Team USA when the time comes, Mahomes was effusive in his desire to suit up.
"I definitely want to. But I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football. They’re a little faster than I am. I know there’s not like linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old. So if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA."
Mahomes wants to play, but he does note the one potential hangup. Flag football isn't tackle football. There are no blockers, which means there is an inherent need for more mobility in the pocket. Mahomes is light on his feet, but he's not Lamar Jackson or Anthony Richardson. He will also be five years older once the 2028 games roll around. Maybe he can play flag football right now, but it's impossible to know his physical condition five years from now.
If Mahomes can add a gold medal to his extensive trophy collection, it would put him in undeniably rarefied air. He's already a Hall of Fame player, maybe the greatest we've ever seen at his current trajectory. If he wins in the Olympics, that's one heck of a cherry on top.