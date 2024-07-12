Steelers Russell Wilson-Justin Fields combo continues to look like band-aid move
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their entire quarterback room this offseason. None of the three signal-callers they deployed in 2023 remain on the roster.
Instead, the Steelers have turned to the veteran duo of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The two are preparing to compete for the starting gig in Pittsburgh this upcoming season at training camp beginning on July 24.
Regardless of who ultimately gets named the starter, neither appears like the long-term solution under center for the Steelers. Of course, that can change quickly if one of Wilson or Fields thrives and galvanizes the franchise with their opportunity. But recent reporting from ESPN's Dan Graziano only further validates this situation is only temporary for all parties involved.
Steelers combo of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields continues to look like a band-aid move
Graziano considers the notion that Pittsburgh will again be in the quarterback market next offseason "not an overreaction." He cites how the Steelers did not make significant investments in Wilson or Fields, noting that both are on one-year pacts:
" ... neither [Fields or Wilson] is signed beyond this season, and the Steelers didn't need to commit significant resources to acquire either of them."
However, Graziano suggests there is internal "hope" in Pittsburgh that "at least" one of Wilson or Fields can change that sentiment with a solid campaign.
As Graziano alludes to, Wilson and Fields each have their respective flaws. So, it's not a jaw-dropper if the Steelers end up in a similar position at the start of the next league year.
Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Fields in March. Meanwhile, they signed Wilson to a veteran's minimum contract ($1.2 million) after the Denver Broncos took a historic $85 million cap hit to release him.
While we can't rule out the possibility of a career revival in Pittsburgh for Wilson or Fields, it feels far-fetched. Based on how each of them got to the Steelers, it is hard to feel confident about the outcome.