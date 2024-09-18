Steelers could blow up their chances with lone remaining Russell Wilson scenario
By Kinnu Singh
Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Russell Wilson would open the season as the team's starting quarterback. It was the wisest approach for their new quarterback room that also features Justin Fields, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bears.
The roster decision didn't go according to plan, however. Wilson was sidelined for the start of the season with a calf injury that has limited his playing time since training camp. Fields stepped into the starting role and further complicated the competition by leading Pittsburgh to a 2-0 record to start the season.
After the first two games of the season, the Steelers are facing a quandary. Once Wilson is healthy enough to return, will he take over the offense or will Pittsburgh anoint Fields as the starting quarterback? The decision isn't as simple as it may seem.
In theory, it should be difficult for head coach Mike Tomlin to bench Fields while the wins are piling up. With all three of their divisional rivals struggling, the Steelers have taken an early lead for the AFC North Crown — messing with the offensive chemistry could be an unnecessary risk. Yet, Wilson could still take back the starting spot when he's ready to make his debut.
Steelers might start Russell Wilson despite success with Justin Fields
The Steelers could opt to start Wilson due to his "stronger command of the offense," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday.
" I could be in the minority here, but based on the talks I've had with people inside and outside the organization, my sense is that Wilson's stronger command of the offense will give him another shot once ready," Fowler wrote. "His presence might reopen the middle of the field, which the Steelers have largely ignored over the first two weeks. But Fields can move much better at this stage and is a more dynamic playmaker."
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has tailored the offense to mask Fields' flaws. Pittsburgh has simplified the passing game by using half-field reads on play-action passes, designed rollouts, and limiting passes over the middle of the field — an area where Fields has struggled.
The victories have alleviated any pressure for Wilson to return to the lineup, but that doesn’t mean Fields has been spectacular through the two low-scoring affairs. The Steelers pulled out an 18-10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and managed a 13-6 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, but outside linebacker T.J. Watt and kicker Chris Boswell arguably deserve more credit than Fields for both of Pittsburgh's wins.
Managing the locker room dynamics isn't easy during a quarterback competition. It's typically best to start the season with the veteran over the younger player. If the offense struggles, benching a veteran quarterback is easier than benching his younger counterpart, whose confidence and development could be stunted by the demotion. The Steelers didn't have the luxury of starting the season with Wilson. Benching Fields could make it difficult to go back to him if Wilson struggles.
Fields’ performance in the upcoming weeks could determine whether he remains the starter for the remainder of the season or gets relegated to the bench for Wilson.