Unlikely Steelers rookie getting thrust into spotlight early in training camp
Cameron Sutton is actively practicing for the Pittsburgh Steelers even though he'll miss eight games due to violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
That has Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff searching for a player capable of starting in the slot when Week 1 arrives. Undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop is doing his best to claim the spot for his own.
The versatile defender competed for Western Kentucky and Minnesota before finishing his collegiate career at West Virginia. His signing for Pittsburgh wasn't accompanied by fanfare. Steelers fans were much more excited by several rookies that GM Omar Khan and his staff actually invested draft capital to acquire.
Steelers UDFA rookie Beanie Bishop vying for starting job at slot CB
It's still Bishop who is finding himself soaking up a number of first-team reps as training camp begins. He admits being surprised at where he finds himself on the current depth chart but believes his ability to be an "excellent tackler" makes him an ideal fit to thrive in the slot.
Bishop also benefits from several veterans playing around him for the first-team secondary. The presence of Minkah Fitzpatrick Deshon Elliott at safety is key as he adjusts to a new playbook. Joey Porter Jr. and trade-acquisition Donte Jackson are manning the outside cornerback spots which allows Bishop to focus his attention exclusively on the inside.
If Bishop does want to hang on to his starting spot he'll need to have a strong start to his professional career. If he falters in front of Tomlin and the coaching staff over the next several weeks it's very possible the Steelers will move to acquire a more established player to cover for Sutton through the first eight weeks. Several veteran free agents are still on the open market that would represent safer starters for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations.
Even if Bishop does persevere and win the starting job he's unlikely to hold of Sutton once he returns from suspension. That many starts would still represent an excellent return for the team's investment in an undrafted rookie. Bishop has a real chance to carve out a meaningful role for the Steelers but he needs to continue his quick start if he wants to make the most of his unique opportunity.