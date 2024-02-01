NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs trade talk, Lions extension plans, Jags franchise tag
- Will the Bills trade Stefon Diggs this offseason?
- The Lions have contract extension plans for some important players
- The Jags could franchise tag one of their best.
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Detroit Lions extension plans
With the 2024 Senior Bowl week underway and some of the top prospects heading into the 2024 NFL Draft participating in the event at Mobile, Alabama, the place is crawling with NFL executives, coaches, and scouts alike. As a result, plenty of rumblings and conversations are being had, particularly around the Lions.
Leading up to their loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, several media outlets had reported Detroit’s desire to sign quarterback Jared Goff to a long-term contract extension and make him their franchise signal-caller, per Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell.
Since being traded to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, Goff has excelled under the tutelage of head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, leading a Detroit offense that has ranked among the league’s best over the last two seasons. Over that span, Goff has thrown for 9,013 passing yards, 59 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.
According to Campbell’s report, Goff isn’t the only high-profile Lions player who is expected to receive a lucrative contract this offseason. All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be an “extension priority” in addition to Goff. St. Brown will likely become one of the highest-paid pass-catchers in the NFL when a deal is reached.
St. Brown isn’t the only member of Detroit’s 2021 draft class that could be paid this offseason. Campbell notes that All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, standout defensive tackle Alim McNeil, and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu are due for paydays. However, the extensions of Goff and St. Brown could lead the Lions to put the other player’s contracts on hold until 2025.
After reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 30 years, the Lions are now realizing what it takes to retain a championship-level core, and it could get expensive.