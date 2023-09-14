NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs trade talk, Jawaan Taylor to pay, what's wrong with Bears?
NFL Rumors: Flags will fly for Jawaan Taylor
Fans, media and everyone with eyes noticed those apparent false starts and illegal-looking deep alignments for Jawaan Taylor during Thursday night's NFL opener against the Lions. And so did the NFL.
The NFL's weekly training tape for teams and officials included highlights focused on illegal formation violations, according to Dean Blandino via Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated. Taylor's alignment was featured "a couple" times.
Bladino said refs would warn players before flagging them, so Taylor can probably get away with that deep alignment once or twice more before the first flag flies.
To be considered on the line of scrimmage, a lineman has to have some part of their body, usually their helmet, aligned with the center's waist at least. Any further than that and they're lined up in an illegal formation.
Taylor was regularly lined up fully behind the center, but the referees didn't flag him for it. They also ignored apparent false starts.
Now that the NFL has put an emphasis on alignment, expect to see the refs come down harder on the Chiefs lineman, and others around the league who try to gain similar advantages.