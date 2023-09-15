NFL Rumors: T.J. Watt's one flaw, injury spells end for Eagles DB, Jets emergency QB
- Browns RT Dawand Jones wants to take advantage of a T.J. Watt flaw
NFL Rumors: Dawand Jones' one advantage to cling to against T.J. Watt
The Steelers didn't have a good time in their 30-7 beatdown at the hands of the 49ers. It was certainly a bad day for the team, but one player came out of that game looking every bit as dominant as expected. That player was, of course, T.J. Watt. He had three sacks, five QB hits and a pass breakup to go along with a fumble recovery.
The next tackle who will have to face off with Watt understands the challenge on his hands. But Browns rookie right tackle is hoping he can take advantage of one weakness in Watt's approach.
"He kind of leaves his chest open a little bit during the pass game," Jones told reporters when asked about how to deal with a player like Watt, H/T Steelers Depot.
Make no mistake, Jones was very complimentary of Watt, praising him as a "great player" with "a motor of nonstop moves." He seems to understand that there's no stopping Watt. He's just trying to contain him as much as possible.
"My major thing is I need to limit him to some of [those moves], use my length and my strength to the best ability," Jones said.
All that's left to say is good luck and godspeed to the rookie.