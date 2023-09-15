NFL Rumors: T.J. Watt's one flaw, injury spells end for Eagles DB, Jets emergency QB
NFL Rumors: It doesn't look good for Eagles DB Avonte Maddox
The Eagles got the win on Thursday Night Football but they appear to have lost a key defender for the season because of an injury.
Avonte Maddox is feared to have torn his pec muscle against the Vikings, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted on Friday. A second opinion is needed, but that injury would likely keep the nickelback out for the remainder of the season.
And realistically, it might end his time in Philly.
The problem for Maddox isn't his play. He's clearly a valued member of the Eagles secondary, but his injury issues have been consistently frustrating. Philadelphia drafted him in 2018. He has managed one complete season in six years. He'll have played 11 games in two seasons if his 2023 campaign is finished as expected.
Per Spotrac, Maddox will have a cap hit of $10 million in 2024. With a dead cap figure of $7.7 million, the Eagles can save a couple million by moving on from the defensive back and they have incentive to do so considering how often he's been unavailable.
It sucks to say it, but Maddox may have played his last snap in an Eagles uniform.