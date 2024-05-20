New rumored trade destination for Tee Higgins won't make Patrick Mahomes happy
By Scott Rogust
The Cincinnati Bengals have a bit of a conundrum going on. That's because their top two wide receivers are set for a payday. Ja'Marr Chase is entering his fourth season and is undisputedly their No. 1 option in the passing game. Then there's Tee Higgins, who is on the franchise tag for this upcoming season. Yet, Higgins put in a trade request as he seeks a contract extension.
With the lack of a new deal looming over the Bengals, their best bet could be to trade Higgins to ensure they get something in return for him. After all, placing the franchise tag on him next year will be even more expensive than the $21.8 million he's set to earn on the tag this year.
Higgins is a popular trade candidate, with the former Clemson wideout linked to a variety of teams. ESPN's Matt Bowen ($) offered his opinion on the best tam fit for Higgins and said that would be the Los Angeles Chargers. If this were to happen, he would go from one arch-rival of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, to another.
"The Chargers drafted rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, who has the route traits to live in the middle of the field, and added veteran DJ Chark Jr. And if Higgins -- who requested a trade this offseason -- does get moved before the start of the 2024 season, he would immediately upgrade the Chargers' offense as a three-level target for quarterback Justin Herbert.
"With a pass game that will be heavily schemed and include play-action elements under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers could create both isolation matchups and open voids for Higgins to produce. He has 24 career TDs over four seasons, and he totaled 656 yards last year after breaking 1,000 in back-to-back seasons. (For what it's worth, Higgins is anticipating staying in Cincinnati)."
Chargers listed as best team fit for Bengals WR Tee Higgins by ESPN
The Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Chiefs in recent years, notably beating them in the AFC Championship Game during the 2021 season to make it to Super Bowl 56. The Chiefs would get their revenge in the conference title matchup the following year, highlighted by "Burrowhead" talk and trash-talking by the Cincinnati mayor.
Without Higgins, the Bengals passing attack will take a step backward. After all, the team did lose Tyler Boyd in free agency to the Tennessee Titans. But for Higgins to go from the Bengals to the Chargers would be something.
The Chargers are in the midst of a new regime with general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh. They made two notable moves to get the Chargers out of salary cap hell, and that was by releasing Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. With that, an area of strength became one of weakness for the Chargers.
This offseason, they did their best to replenish the depth chart by drafting Georgia's Ladd McConkey in the second round and Brendan Rice in the seventh round while signing D.J. Chark. The team also has Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer. There is a lot of depth here, with high-upside potential for McConkey, but it's nothing compared to having Allen and Williams as top targets for quarterback Justin Herbert.
If there is anything we know about Harbaugh during his time at Michigan, it's establishing the run. He used their first-round pick on Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and has J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards leading the way in the running game. But, with Herbert's arm talent, one would think Harbaugh would like to utilize it. Giving him a top option like Higgins would make sense.
It will remain to be seen if the Bengals would even consider dealing Higgins with their championship window still open entering the 2024 season. But the Chargers are an interesting team to see linked to Higgins.