NFL Rumors: Vikings asking price for star trade target goes up at worst time
If the Minnesota Vikings will trade Danielle Hunter, it will be on their own terms, as their asking price just went up.
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings were expected trade deadline sellers as recently as last week, but after a surprising Monday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers, perhaps it's not that simple. Minnesota resides in the NFC North, and doesn't have much competition besides the Detroit Lions with plenty of season left to play with.
Per Albert Breer, the Vikings asking price for Danielle Hunter has gone up, as they don't feel any rush to trade a player who could either aid their playoff push, or sign long term.
"He, of course, will be expensive for anyone to re-sign. Which means the reality for any team trading for him is that you’re either getting a rental, or giving up draft capital and a monster contract at once. But he’s a really good player, and could be worth it for someone," Breer wrote. "I’d have said, at one point, that maybe a third-round pick would get this done. But based on how he’s playing, my guess is the price has gone up."
Hunter is on the final year of his current contract, and any new deal will be incredibly expensive. The Vikings likely will not pay that price tag when the time comes, but that doesn't mean they'll give him up for free.
Hunter already has nine sacks on the season. He's been an absolute beast at the best possible time for himself, as he's playing for a new deal. For contenders hoping to strike a deal for Hunter...it's not great. While any team acquiring Hunter would be thrilled he's playing at an elite level, it will also cost them an arm and a leg via trade.
A second-round pick should be enough to get a deal done, but the money on top of that trade is what will really sting for any front office.