NFL Rumors: Vikings failed trade could signal future of Kirk Cousins
By Lior Lampert
After Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles during the club’s Week 8 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the team rallied around him. Several players were spotted wearing t-shirts with Cousins’ name and images of him during pregame warmups, showing the respect and support the signal-caller has earned within the locker room.
Despite that, many have wondered if that was the final memory for Cousins in the Twin Cities. His current contract expires after this season and some have surmised that the Vikings would opt to hit the reset button at quarterback and move on from the veteran.
Furthering that sentime, a failed trade attempt from last offseason could signal the front office feels differently than was publicly seen regarding Cousins’ future with the franchise.
NFL Rumors: Vikings tried to trade up for Anthony Richardson
The Film Room’s Brett Kollmann recently appeared on The Mina Kimes Show, where he expressed the Vikings had considerable interest in moving up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select quarterback Anthony Richardson:
“I don’t think people realize how hard the Vikings tried to trade up for Anthony Richardson last year… the haul that they put on the table was massive,” Kollmann told Kimes. “They were going to give away the entire farm, all of it."
Of course, a deal did not get done with Richardson being taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts. Like Cousins, Richardson too suffered a season-ending injury after a strong start to the season.
However, the Vikings’ reported interest and willingness to give up a slew of assets to acquire a quarterback with Cousins’ contract set to expire at the end of the season gives us a glimpse into the thought process of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his plans for the future.
While the front office has shown its hand to an extent, it is important to note that Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been vocal about his desire to have Cousins back under center in 2024. This will be a situation to monitor throughout the offseason as the 35-year-old quarterback looks to make a complete return from his Achilles injury next season.