A Vikings-Lions trade to replace J.J. McCarthy with shocking rival
The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2024 season with the task of replacing their former quarterback, Kirk Cousins. They needed to address this situation and do so quickly. Having stable quarterback play is how they would keep Justin Jefferson happy and if Jefferson is happy, so are the Vikings.
They opted to draft Michigan product, J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Problem solved, right?
Wrong. McCarthy is an incredibly raw talent and he's going to miss his entire first season after tearing his meniscus. While McCarthy had shown promise, he was still the backup signal caller in Minnesota. Missing a year is going to stunt his growth a bit.
Though modern medicine is exceptional, there is still some level of concern as to how he will return from surgery. He's the kind of quarterback that relies heavily on his legs, so a major knee surgery could have a lasting impact on the young man.
As much as Vikings fans want to believe that they can live with a quarterback room of Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jarren Hall, they would be playing for a top-five pick in the 2025 draft at that point.
They need to add a bit more competition to their QB room before the season kicks off.
A Vikings-Lions trade that sends Hendon Hooker to Minnesota
The Detroit Lions have a third-string quarterback who could come into Minnesota and fight for the job right away. Hendon Hooker wouldn't cost much for the Vikings to acquire either.
Hooker looked awesome in the Lions' preseason finale against the Steelers. He finished the game with 114 yards, a passing touchdown and an interception. He carried the ball ten times for 93 yards on the ground. Hooker dealt with pressure from the Steelers front seven all game, receiving little help from his offensive line.
Still, the 26-year-old Tennessee product looked good for the Lions. He doesn't have a quick path to playing time in Detroit, but he would have a lot more of a chance in battling for snaps in Minnesota.
Hooker is still raw, which means the Vikings wouldn't take him on as an immediate starter, rather looking to develop him. In this hypothetical, it would cost Minnesota just two seventh-round picks, one this year and one next year. The Vikings don't have much draft capital to give up this season.
With McCarthy's health remaining in question until he returns from the injury next season, the Vikings need to look into young options that could flash potential. Hooker has the arm talent to succeed and he's shown that he's beyond a capable runner. With the right coaching, he could be a solid NFL quarterback.