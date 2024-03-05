NFL Rumors: Vikings’ Kirk Cousins replacement may be surprising Minnesota native
If Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings can't agree on a contract extension, this surprising player has emerged as a potential replacement option.
By Lior Lampert
It looks like the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins are heading towards a split this offseason, with recent reports suggesting the latter is “seriously considering moving his family to Atlanta.”
NFL Network’s Rich Eisen had a chance to speak with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, where he asked about Cousins’ prospects, and the latter was transparent about the matter – saying he thinks that Cousins is a “process guy,” and that he will “go through the process of free agency.”
If Cousins is on the move, the Vikings should be in the market for his replacement this offseason, with one surprising replacement emerging.
NFL Rumors: Shocking potential Kirk Cousins replacement revealed
A “possible solve at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings is a native of the state, and his name is Trey Lance,” per Eisen.
However, Lance is currently a member of the Dallas Cowboys, which recently picked up his contract and secured his spot on the roster for 2024, meaning Minnesota will need to trade for Lance should they be interested in his services.
Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire Lance last offseason and have him under contract for next season, but have quarterback Dak Prescott under center and are in talks to sign him to a long-term contract extension, which has raised questions about where Lance fits into the picture.
Could the Cowboys be looking to flip Lance, considering Prescott is part of the team’s plans for the foreseeable future?
Since being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance has appeared in eight games, only making four starts. Lance has completed an underwhelming 54.9 percent of his pass attempts for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in eight contests.
Once labeled as an intriguing prospect for his unique blend of size, athleticism, and arm strength, the Vikings could look to take on Lance as a reclamation project as they prepare for life after Cousins.