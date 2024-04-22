One shocking GM's job could be on the line in the 2024 NFL Draft
Other NFL general managers are under pressure, but none more so than Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
By John Buhler
It is make or break for Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. While I have been a staunch critic of his throughout his entire time leading the Vikings' front office, I am not alone in how I feel about the job he has done. Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote she will have a post coming out on Wednesday about which five general managers are on the hottest seats. She said Adofo-Mensah.
While I will probably speculate who the four other general managers she will have listed, Adofo-Mensah was an obvious inclusion. In the last few years, what has he done to make the Vikings a better football team? Although I think Kevin O'Connell is something special as an offensive-minded head coach, we have mistaken ADHD for brilliance when it comes to this C student at a science fair.
Other first-time general managers have done more good things recently than Adofo-Mensah. I love what Monti Ossenfort has done already in Arizona. Brad Holmes has done a remarkable job in Detroit. While I may be biased, it is hard to overlook what Terry Fontenot has done in Atlanta. The only first-time general manager I trust less than Adofo-Mensah over the same span is George Paton in Denver.
Under Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings are 20-14, but without a playoff win and just let Kirk Cousins walk.
The Vikings have the No. 11 pick and the No. 23 pick in the draft after dealing for it with Houston.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is under immense pressure entering NFL Draft
The Vikings need a quarterback to replace Cousins in the long term, as Sam Darnold should only be viewed as a stop-gap at this time. Yes, they could reach on Bo Nix out of Oregon or Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington, but Minnesota will need to move up from No. 11 to have any shot at the four other first-round quarterback prospects. Unfortunately, they may not have the right trade partner for this.
The division rival Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams No. 1 overall out of USC. While the Washington Commanders are taking a quarterback, they could potentially trade back, as could the New England Patriots from No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Of course, the Arizona Cardinals don't need a quarterback at No. 4, nor do the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5. Will either team look to move back?
Even if the Vikings were to move up for J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan, luck into North Carolina's Drake Maye falling or LSU's Jayden Daniels miraculously ending up with them, there are no sure things in this draft at the quarterback position. Maye has the highest bust potential of this trio, but also has the highest upside. Daniels' variance is a little less, and McCarthy's is even less than his.
Overall, the time is now for Adofo-Mensah to prove that he is worthy of being a general manager of a well-run football operation like the Vikings. This is a loaded quarterback draft, and they have a former quarterback as their head coach in O'Connell. With the right picks, Minnesota could be a playoff team this season. With the wrong selections, they may set the team back for maybe the rest of the decade.
Nobody's first-round picks will be more scrutinized than what Adofo-Mensah picks for the Vikings.