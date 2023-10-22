NFL Rumors: Vikings price for Danielle Hunter trade possibly revealed
If the Minnesota Vikings decide to change course and trade Danielle Hunter before the deadline, they are rumored to want a significant return for the Pro Bowl linebacker.
The Minnesota Vikings are a disappointing 2-4 to start the 2023 season and look like one of the teams that could look to offload a player or two at the NFL trade deadline.
With Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson apparently out of the question, the next most valuable trade asset for Minnesota to deal is linebacker Danielle Hunter.
Hunter has eight sacks already in 2023, to go along with 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven QB hits, two pass defenses and a forced fumble in six games. There's no question multiple playoff contenders would want to add him to their defe
NFL Rumors: Vikings want a first-rounder for Danielle Hunter
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowley (subscription required), the Vikings aren't actively exploring trade deals for Hunter. However, external interest exists and teams seem to know what it would take to pry the linebacker out of Minnesota.
"One league exec who's very high on Hunter said he's not in position to give up a first-rounder for him, suggesting that might be what it would require," Fowler wrote.
If the Vikings can get a first round pick out of a player who will turn 30 next October, they'd have to listen to that call. Right?
The question is whether any team out there would be willing to meet that price tag. It doesn't necessarily sound like that's the case right now.
So it looks like Hunter will remain a Viking as they look to turn the season around.
Minnesota plays the 49ers on Monday Night Football this week, so it'll be tough to avoid falling to 2-5. A road trip to play the Packers will be the bigger sign of whether the team can get things going in the right direction.
Green Bay isn't exactly having a good time of it this season either. If they can't beat them, the Vikings will find it harder and harder to climb out of the hole they've dug this year...then maybe trades will feel more likely.