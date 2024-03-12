NFL Rumors: Why Gabe Davis chose Jaguars over Bears despite ‘similar offers’
Gabe Davis had his reasons for choosing the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Chicago Bears despite reportedly receiving "similar offers."
By Lior Lampert
Usually, when players enter free agency, they try to maximize their payday and sign with the highest bidder. However, other factors aside from money could influence the situation, like opportunity and destination.
If a player knows they will receive a more consistent role in their newfound home, it could be enough to overlook the financial differences, depending on how sizable the gap between offers is. Playing in a big market city with additional ways to earn revenue could also have its perks, or somewhere family-friendly. Sometimes, it can be as simple as choosing a team who plays in nice weather.
For newly signed Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis, his choice to leave the Buffalo Bills, take his talents to the county of Duval, and forgo other offers had several non-financial reasons.
NFL Rumors: Why Gabe Davis chose Jaguars over Bears
FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna reported that Davis had a “similar offer” to the one he signed with the Jags from the Chicago Bears, while the cap-strapped Bills were not in a position to make a “competitive” offer.
The wide receiver’s ultimate desire to return to Florida was the deciding factor, per McKenna.
Born in Sanford, Florida, Davis played high school football in his home state -- and later attended the University of Central Florida, where he spent three seasons before being drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Moreover, McKenna cites the reunion between Big Game Gabe and Chad Hall, the current Jaguars wide receivers coach who spent 2017-21 in Buffalo on their coaching staff, overlapping with Davis. Catching passes from an ascending young franchise signal-caller like Trevor Lawrence was also a selling point for Davis.
After four seasons in freezing Buffalo, New York, Davis realized he preferred the warmth and comfort of his home, known as The Sunshine State.