NFL salary cap room for all 32 teams entering 2024 free agency
By Kevin Reyes
The NFL free agency period is fast approaching. Between teams cutting players for salary cap purposes, franchise tag decisions and marquee players being available, it's always a moment of intrigue. But the league itself added another element to that intrigue.
The NFL announced on Friday that the salary cap for next season would be $255.4 million, a $30.6 million increase from last season and the largest single-season increase in NFL history. The large figure came as a surprise, with the league stating that the increase came as a result of the full repayment of amounts advanced by teams and deferred by all players during the COVID pandemic and because of an increase in media revenue. There will also be $74 million extra per club that will be allotted for player benefits.
It's the most positive news players and teams could get. For players, it's a big opportunity for upcoming free agents to earn a payday. For teams, it gives them more wiggle room to manage the cap, which is always a fascinating exercise to follow.
Between the Buffalo Bills having the worst cap situation, the Chicago Bears having the third-most cap space along with the first overall pick in the draft, the Minnesota Vikings suddenly having much more money to spend and a quarterback situation to figure out, whatever is going to happen with Russell Wilson, and the Kansas City Chiefs having Chris Jones and L'Jarius Snead decisions to make (they might've started already), there's so much to look forward to.
Below is the full list of cap space (or amount over it) for all NFL teams heading into the 2024 free agency:
Team
Cap Space
1. Washington Commanders
+$79.6 million
2. Tennessee Titans
+$78.5 million
3. Chicago Bears
+$78.3 million
4. New England Patriots
+$78 million
5. Indianapolis Colts
+$72 million
6. Houston Texans
+$67.3 million
7. Detroit Lions
+$57.6 million
8. Arizona Cardinals
+$51.1 million
9. Cincinnati Bengals
+$50.6 million
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+$43.6 million
11. Las Vegas Raiders
+$42.9 million
12. Los Angeles Rams
+$39.9 million
13. Minnesota Vikings
+$35.8 million
14. Carolina Panthers
+$34.5 million
15. Atlanta Falcons
+$33 million
16. New York Giants
+$30.6 million
17. Philadelphia Eagles
+$27.4 million
18. Jacksonville Jaguars
+$24.4 million
19. Kansas City Chiefs
+$17.1 million
20. Baltimore Ravens
+$16.6 million
21. New York Jets
+$12.7 million
22. Seattle Seahawks
+$12.5 million
23. Pittsburgh Steelers
+$8.9 million
24. Green Bay Packers
+$2.3 million
25. San Francisco 49ers
-$5 million
26. Cleveland Browns
-$7.7 million
27. Dallas Cowboys
-$9.8 million
28. Denver Broncos
-$16.8 million
29. Los Angeles Chargers
-$25.6 million
30. Miami Dolphins
-$29 million
31. New Orleans Saints
-$39.8 million
32. Buffalo Bills
-$43.8 million
The moratorium period — the time when negotiations between teams and players can happen — starts on March 11 at 12 p.m. ET, while signings can start on March 13. Teams have until the 13th at 4 p.m. to get under the cap, which means that the 49ers, Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints and Bills will be very busy in the upcoming days.